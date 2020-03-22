BREAKING: Atiku’s son tests positive for Coronavirus in Abuja
Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has revealed that his son tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.
Atiku, on his verified twitter page, late Sunday night disclosed that his son had tested positive for the virus.
My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real. -AA— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 22, 2020
He said the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had been duly informed.
Atiku added that his son, whose name he did not disclose, had been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.
He called on Nigerians to pray for his son’s quick recovery.
“My son has tested positive to the #coronavirus. Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.
“I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real,” he tweeted.
