Catholic Priest slumps, dies during Mass

Tragedy struck on Sunday during a service at St Helen Catholic Church, Ogbogoro in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State when a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr Cyprian Kooro, slumped and died during Mass.

Parishioners were thrown into confusion when the incident happened immediately after presenting the homily at Sunday mass.



The Priest, who was said to be middle-aged was later rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, by members of his congregation for immediate medical attention, but was confirmed clinically dead by doctors at the hospital.

The priest was said to have collapsed shortly after concluding homily service around 10am, but rushed to UPTH around 10.30am and was declared dead by 12.pm.

The source said, “I can confirm to you that the priest of St Helen Catholic church, Reverend Father Cyprian Kooro collapsed today after homily service.

“He was rushed to the UPTH around 10.30 am, but was declared dead by a doctor around 12 o’clock, the situation is sad.”

As at the time of filing this report it could not be confirmed what actually led to the untimely death of the Catholic Priest who just ministered to his Parishioners.

