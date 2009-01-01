Home | News | General | Breaking Atiku Abubakar's son tests positive for coronavirus
- A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar says his son has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

- The politician disclosed this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday night, March 22

- Atiku revealed that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been duly informed about the situation

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, has disclosed that his son has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The politician disclosed this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday night, March 22.

Atiku revealed that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been duly informed about the situation and that his son had been moved to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja for treatment.

He did not mention the name of which of his sons was infected by the disease.

"My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real. -AA, "he tweeted.

