Top details about Rita Wilson: age, husband, coronavirus and net worth
Rita Wilson is an American actress who also pursued a career in music and film production. She is famed for her role in films like That Thing You Do! (1996), Jingle All the Way (1996) and A Simple Wedding (2019). The singer has six albums under her name. She has been married to renowned actor Tom Hanks for over three decades. The multi-talented personality tested positive for COVID-19.
Image: instagram.com, @ritawilson
Source: Instagram
What is Rita Wilson’s real name? She was given the name Margarita Ibrahimoff at birth. She was brought up in California, United States. Read on to learn more about her details and update after she and her husband tested positive for coronavirus.
Profile summary
- Name: Margarita Ibrahimoff
- Date of birth: October 26, 1956
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Age: 63 years old
- Zodiac sign: Scorpio
- Nationality: American
- Height: 1.72 m
- Weight: 72 kg
- Spouse: Tom Hanks (m. 1988)
- Parents: Hassan Halilov Ibrahimoff, Dorothy Wilson
- Children: Chet Hanks, Truman Theodore Hanks
- Occupation: Actress, singer, songwriter, and producer
Rita Wilson age
The actress was born in Los Angeles, California on October 26, 1956. Currently, she is 63 years old. Her ethnicity is Greek-American.
Body measurements
The 63-year-old actress and singer stands at a height of 1.72 m. She weighs about 72 kgs.
Image: instagram.com, @ritawilson
Source: Instagram
Background
His father Hassan Halilov was born in Oraio, Greece. He changed his name to Allan Wilson after he moved to the US. He converted from Islam to Orthodox Christianity. Alan communicated in several languages including Russian, Turkish and Polish.
Her mother, Dorothy, had a Greek ethnic background. She was raised in Sotire, Albania.
She has two siblings; Lily Wilson, a teacher, and Christopher Wilson, a composer.
She attended Hollywood High School and studied drama at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.
Career in film and television
The actress made her first appearance in 1972 on an episode of The Brandy Brunch. In the episode titled Greg’s Triangle, Rita had the role of Pat Conway, one of the candidates running for head cheerleader.
She went on to appear twice on the sitcom MASH. She was also featured in Three’s Company and Bosom Buddies.
She landed the role of Hester Rose Crane in Frasier. She had roles in films like The Bonfire of the Vanities, Volunteers, Now and Then, Jingle All the Way, Runaway Bride, Raise Your Voice, Sleepless in Seattle, and It’s Complicated.
She had the role of Susan Borman in the TV series From the Earth to the Moon. Rita had a starring role in several other productions including Curb Your Enthusiasm, Body of Proof, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Girls and The Good Wife.
She was the producer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding and its sequel My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. In 2008, she produced the movie, Mama Mia!
Image: instagram.com, @ritawilson
Source: Instagram
Career in theatre
She had her debut in theatre productions in 2006. This was on the broadway show, Chicago, where she played the role of Roxie Hart.
In 2015, she returned with the role of Larry David’s wife, Brenda, in the play Fish in the Dark. She then had roles in the play Love, Loss and What I Wore written by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron.
She then had roles in other plays such as Dinner With Friends and Distracted. Compared to film and TV, her acting period on stage productions was limited.
Music
The actress also established a successful career in music. On May 8, 2012, Rita released her debut album titled AM/FM. The album released by Decca Records had classics dating back to the 1960’s/70s. AM/FM featured performances with artists like Jimmy Webb, Sheryl Crow, Faith Hill, and Patti Scialfa.
In 2014, she had the pleasure of performing for former US president, Barack Obama, and first lady Michelle Obama.
Unlike her first album, her self titled album had songs that she had written. She wrote the songs Grateful and Bad Things. In the latter, she featured Matt Nathanson. The track was the soundtrack of the film Dawn Patrol.
For the Rita Wilson album released in 2016, Rita wrote the tracks with the help of other artists. They included Jason Reeves, Dan Wilson, Richard Marx, Mikal Blue, Lauren Christy, Nathan Chapman, Jessi Alexander, Jason Wade, Blair Daly and many more.
She released her third album, Bigger Picture, in September 2018. She worked with producer Fred Molin, who she had also paired with on her first album.
The new album also had songs she had co-written with artists like Kristian Bush, The Warren Brothers, Lindy Robbins, and Alex Reid.
Her song, Heart Unkown, was used in the film, Simple Wedding. She performed the single with David Hodges in the film Emmett
Image: instagram.com, @ritawilson
Source: Instagram
The singer and songwriter released her fourth album, Halfway to Home on March 29, 2019. Nathan Chapman co-produced the album.
The album was inspired by her life and the struggles she has gone through. One of her songs titled Throw Me a Party revealed her survival from breast cancer.
The singer has been featured on TV shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Today and many others.
Here is a list of Rita Wilson movies and TV shows:
- The Brady Brunch (1972)- as Pat Conway
- The Day It Came to Earth (1979)- ad Debbie
- Bossom Buddies (1981)- as Cindy
- MASH (1982)- as Nurse Lacey
- Three’s Company (1983)- as Agnes Platt
- Volunteers (1985)-as Beth Wexler
- 227 (1986)- as Dr Peterson
- Midnight Caller (1988)- as Connie Zymak
- Tales from the Crypt (1991)- as Jess Gilcrist
- Sleepless in Seattle (1993)- as Suzy
- Now and Then (1995)- as Chrissy Williams
- That Thing You Do (1996)- as Marguerite
- Jingle All the Way (1996)- as Liz Langston
- Psycho (1998)- as Caroline
- Invisible Child (1999)- as Annie Beeman
- Runaway Bride (1999)- as Ellie Graham
- Perfume (2001)- as Roberta
- The Glass House (2001)- as Grace Baker
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2003)- as cousin Ariana
- Raise Your Voice (2004)- as Francis Fletcher
- Beautiful Ohio (2006)- as Judith Messerman
- My Life in Ruins (2009)- as ELinor
- It’s Complicated (2009)- as Trisha
- The Art of Getting By (2011)- as Vivian Sargent
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2011)- as Bree Mazalon
- The Good Wife (2011)- as Viola Walsh
- Who Do You Think You Are? (2012)- as herself
- Girls (2013)- as Evie Michaels
- Dawn Patrol (2014)- as Shelia
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)- as Anna
- Brother Nature (2016)- as Cathy Turley
- Gloria Bell (2018)- as Vicky
- Emmett (2018)- as Mary Locke
- A Simple Wedding (2019)- as Maggie Baker
Image: instagram.com, @ritawilson
Source: Instagram
As a producer, she has worked on the following:
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
- My Big Fat Greek Life (2003)
- Connie and Carla (2004)
- Mamma Mia! (2008)
- My Life in Ruins (2009)
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)
- A Simple Wedding (2019)
Here is a list of Rita Wilson albums
- Halfway to Home (2019)
- Bigger Picture (2018)
- Rita Wilson (2016)
- Christmas Sessions (2016)
- Dawn Petrol (2015)
- AM/FM (2012)
One can stream or download her albums from her self titled website. She also gives details about her tours and performances on the website.
Rita Wilson awards and achievements
The actress has several awards and nominations under her name. Here is a timeline of his achievements
Nominations
- PGA Awards (2003)- Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures for the movie, My Big Fat Greek Wedding
- Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (2008)- Best Short Film for the movie The Trap
Awards
- Satellite Awards (1999)- Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television. It was for the film, From the Earth to the Moon.
- Publicist Guild of America (2003)- Motion Picture
- PGA Awards (2003)
- National Board of Review, USA (2009)- Best Acting by an Ensemble
- Walk of Fame (2019)- Shr received a star on the Walk of Fame
Rita Wilson husband
Tom Hanks (Thomas Jeffrey Hanks), was born on July 9, 1956. Just like Rita, Tom Hanks is currently 63 years old. He was born to an English dad and a Portuguese mum.
He is an award-winning actor and filmmaker. He is best known for his roles in films like Splash (1984), Big (1988) and Forest Gump (1994). As a producer, some of his best works include Catch Me if You Can (2002), The Terminal (2004), and the miniseries, Band of Brothers.
Image: instagram.com, @ritawilson
Source: Instagram
Before he married Rita, he was married to Samantha Lewes. They were blessed with two children, Colin and Elizabeth. After nine years, they divorced in 1987.
Rita's relationship with Tom Hanks
How did Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson meet? The couple met on the set of the TV series, Bossom Buddies. They got married on April 30, 1988.
Rita Wilson kids with Tom are two: Chet Hanks (born August 4, 1990) and Truman Theodore Hanks (born December 26, 1995). Elizabeth Hanks and Colin Hanks are her step kids.
How long have Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks been married? The couple has been married for 31 years.
Rita Wilson net worth
How much is Rita Wilson worth? The actress has made her fortune primarily from her acting career. She has also generated additional income as a producer and singer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth is $100 million.
Philanthropy and Charity
The actress is a great supporter of charity work, especially those centered around women.
Image: instagram.com, @ritawilson
Source: Instagram
- The actress and her husband have been honoraries of the Women’s Cancer Research Fund (WCRF).
- She supported the Moffit Cancer Center by donating expensive jewelry
- She and her husband have continually been a part of the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles. They hold fundraisers to support the underprivileged youth.
- She and Tom Hanks offered help to the victims of the Mati Fire in Greece. The Greek President, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, applauded their actions.
Rita Wilson Instagram
The actress has an audience of over 900k followers on Instagram. She uses the platform to update her fans about her whereabouts and upcoming projects.
Rita Wilson coronavirus update
On Wednesday, March 11, Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the news via a lengthy post on his Instagram page.
He explained that they both showed symptoms like tiredness, chills, slight fevers, and body aches. They were been isolated, and they promised to keep their fans updated.
At the time, they were in Australia. Wilson had scheduled concert dates in Sydney and South Brisbane in support of her new album, Halfway to Home. Tom Hanks was there for a pre-production project for Warner Bros.
The celebrities are both 63 years old, and according to experts, they fall under ‘Older adults’, a category most susceptible to be highly affected by the virus.
Rita Wilson latest news
What is the update on Rita and her husband? One of Rita Wilson children, Chet Hanks, reported on Monday, March 16, that the couple had been released from the hospital. Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks had moved to self-quarantine at their rented home in Australia.
Rita Wilson has established a successful career as an actor, musician, and producer. For over three decades, she has been the wife of celebrity actor Tom Hanks. Even though they tested positive for the coronavirus, they have shown improvements and are currently under self-quarantine.
