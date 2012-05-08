Home | News | General | Top details about Rita Wilson: age, husband, coronavirus and net worth

Rita Wilson is an American actress who also pursued a career in music and film production. She is famed for her role in films like That Thing You Do! (1996), Jingle All the Way (1996) and A Simple Wedding (2019). The singer has six albums under her name. She has been married to renowned actor Tom Hanks for over three decades. The multi-talented personality tested positive for COVID-19.

Image: instagram.com, @ritawilson

Source: Instagram

What is Rita Wilson’s real name? She was given the name Margarita Ibrahimoff at birth. She was brought up in California, United States. Read on to learn more about her details and update after she and her husband tested positive for coronavirus.

Profile summary

Name: Margarita Ibrahimoff

Margarita Ibrahimoff Date of birth: October 26, 1956

October 26, 1956 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Age: 63 years old

63 years old Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Nationality: American

American Height: 1.72 m

1.72 m Weight: 72 kg

72 kg Spouse: Tom Hanks (m. 1988)

Tom Hanks (m. 1988) Parents: Hassan Halilov Ibrahimoff, Dorothy Wilson

Hassan Halilov Ibrahimoff, Dorothy Wilson Children: Chet Hanks, Truman Theodore Hanks

Chet Hanks, Truman Theodore Hanks Occupation: Actress, singer, songwriter, and producer

Interesting details about Brittany Snow career life, age, height and net worth

Rita Wilson age

The actress was born in Los Angeles, California on October 26, 1956. Currently, she is 63 years old. Her ethnicity is Greek-American.

Body measurements

The 63-year-old actress and singer stands at a height of 1.72 m. She weighs about 72 kgs.

Image: instagram.com, @ritawilson

Source: Instagram

Background

His father Hassan Halilov was born in Oraio, Greece. He changed his name to Allan Wilson after he moved to the US. He converted from Islam to Orthodox Christianity. Alan communicated in several languages including Russian, Turkish and Polish.

Her mother, Dorothy, had a Greek ethnic background. She was raised in Sotire, Albania.

She has two siblings; Lily Wilson, a teacher, and Christopher Wilson, a composer.

She attended Hollywood High School and studied drama at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Career in film and television

The actress made her first appearance in 1972 on an episode of The Brandy Brunch. In the episode titled Greg’s Triangle, Rita had the role of Pat Conway, one of the candidates running for head cheerleader.

Discover interesting details about Melissa Womer: Her personal and professional life

She went on to appear twice on the sitcom MASH. She was also featured in Three’s Company and Bosom Buddies.

She landed the role of Hester Rose Crane in Frasier. She had roles in films like The Bonfire of the Vanities, Volunteers, Now and Then, Jingle All the Way, Runaway Bride, Raise Your Voice, Sleepless in Seattle, and It’s Complicated.

She had the role of Susan Borman in the TV series From the Earth to the Moon. Rita had a starring role in several other productions including Curb Your Enthusiasm, Body of Proof, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Girls and The Good Wife.

She was the producer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding and its sequel My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. In 2008, she produced the movie, Mama Mia!

The fascinating story of Calista Flockhart

Image: instagram.com, @ritawilson

Source: Instagram

Career in theatre

She had her debut in theatre productions in 2006. This was on the broadway show, Chicago, where she played the role of Roxie Hart.

In 2015, she returned with the role of Larry David’s wife, Brenda, in the play Fish in the Dark. She then had roles in the play Love, Loss and What I Wore written by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron.

She then had roles in other plays such as Dinner With Friends and Distracted. Compared to film and TV, her acting period on stage productions was limited.

Music

The actress also established a successful career in music. On May 8, 2012, Rita released her debut album titled AM/FM. The album released by Decca Records had classics dating back to the 1960’s/70s. AM/FM featured performances with artists like Jimmy Webb, Sheryl Crow, Faith Hill, and Patti Scialfa.

Who is Mimi Ndiweni? Top facts about the talented actress

In 2014, she had the pleasure of performing for former US president, Barack Obama, and first lady Michelle Obama.

Unlike her first album, her self titled album had songs that she had written. She wrote the songs Grateful and Bad Things. In the latter, she featured Matt Nathanson. The track was the soundtrack of the film Dawn Patrol.

For the Rita Wilson album released in 2016, Rita wrote the tracks with the help of other artists. They included Jason Reeves, Dan Wilson, Richard Marx, Mikal Blue, Lauren Christy, Nathan Chapman, Jessi Alexander, Jason Wade, Blair Daly and many more.

She released her third album, Bigger Picture, in September 2018. She worked with producer Fred Molin, who she had also paired with on her first album.

The new album also had songs she had co-written with artists like Kristian Bush, The Warren Brothers, Lindy Robbins, and Alex Reid.

Top details about actress and sculptor Leslie Stefanson

Her song, Heart Unkown, was used in the film, Simple Wedding. She performed the single with David Hodges in the film Emmett

Image: instagram.com, @ritawilson

Source: Instagram

The singer and songwriter released her fourth album, Halfway to Home on March 29, 2019. Nathan Chapman co-produced the album.

The album was inspired by her life and the struggles she has gone through. One of her songs titled Throw Me a Party revealed her survival from breast cancer.

The singer has been featured on TV shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Today and many others.

Here is a list of Rita Wilson movies and TV shows:

The Brady Brunch (1972)- as Pat Conway

(1972)- as Pat Conway The Day It Came to Earth (1979)- ad Debbie

(1979)- ad Debbie Bossom Buddies (1981)- as Cindy

(1981)- as Cindy MASH (1982)- as Nurse Lacey

(1982)- as Nurse Lacey Three’s Company (1983)- as Agnes Platt

(1983)- as Agnes Platt Volunteers (1985)-as Beth Wexler

(1985)-as Beth Wexler 227 (1986)- as Dr Peterson

(1986)- as Dr Peterson Midnight Caller (1988)- as Connie Zymak

(1988)- as Connie Zymak Tales from the Crypt (1991)- as Jess Gilcrist

(1991)- as Jess Gilcrist Sleepless in Seattle (1993)- as Suzy

(1993)- as Suzy Now and Then (1995)- as Chrissy Williams

(1995)- as Chrissy Williams That Thing You Do (1996)- as Marguerite

(1996)- as Marguerite Jingle All the Way (1996)- as Liz Langston

(1996)- as Liz Langston Psycho (1998)- as Caroline

(1998)- as Caroline Invisible Child (1999)- as Annie Beeman

(1999)- as Annie Beeman Runaway Bride (1999)- as Ellie Graham

(1999)- as Ellie Graham Perfume (2001)- as Roberta

(2001)- as Roberta The Glass House (2001)- as Grace Baker

(2001)- as Grace Baker My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2003)- as cousin Ariana

(2003)- as cousin Ariana Raise Your Voice (2004)- as Francis Fletcher

(2004)- as Francis Fletcher Beautiful Ohio (2006)- as Judith Messerman

(2006)- as Judith Messerman My Life in Ruins (2009)- as ELinor

(2009)- as ELinor It’s Complicated (2009)- as Trisha

(2009)- as Trisha The Art of Getting By (2011)- as Vivian Sargent

(2011)- as Vivian Sargent Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2011)- as Bree Mazalon

(2011)- as Bree Mazalon The Good Wife (2011)- as Viola Walsh

(2011)- as Viola Walsh Who Do You Think You Are? (2012)- as herself

(2012)- as herself Girls (2013)- as Evie Michaels

(2013)- as Evie Michaels Dawn Patrol (2014)- as Shelia

(2014)- as Shelia My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)- as Anna

(2016)- as Anna Brother Nature (2016)- as Cathy Turley

(2016)- as Cathy Turley Gloria Bell (2018)- as Vicky

(2018)- as Vicky Emmett (2018)- as Mary Locke

(2018)- as Mary Locke A Simple Wedding (2019)- as Maggie Baker

Top details about the life of Gina Kimmel

Image: instagram.com, @ritawilson

Source: Instagram

As a producer, she has worked on the following:

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

(2002) My Big Fat Greek Life (2003)

(2003) Connie and Carla (2004)

(2004) Mamma Mia! (2008)

(2008) My Life in Ruins (2009)

(2009) My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)

(2016) A Simple Wedding (2019)

Here is a list of Rita Wilson albums

Halfway to Home (2019)

(2019) Bigger Picture (2018)

(2018) Rita Wilson (2016)

(2016) Christmas Sessions (2016)

(2016) Dawn Petrol (2015)

(2015) AM/FM (2012)

One can stream or download her albums from her self titled website. She also gives details about her tours and performances on the website.

Rita Wilson awards and achievements

The actress has several awards and nominations under her name. Here is a timeline of his achievements

Nominations

PGA Awards (2003)- Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures for the movie, My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (2008)- Best Short Film for the movie The Trap

All the interesting facts about Julia Carey

Awards

Satellite Awards (1999)- Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television. It was for the film, From the Earth to the Moon .

. Publicist Guild of America (2003)- Motion Picture

PGA Awards (2003)

National Board of Review, USA (2009)- Best Acting by an Ensemble

Walk of Fame (2019)- Shr received a star on the Walk of Fame

Rita Wilson husband

Tom Hanks (Thomas Jeffrey Hanks), was born on July 9, 1956. Just like Rita, Tom Hanks is currently 63 years old. He was born to an English dad and a Portuguese mum.

He is an award-winning actor and filmmaker. He is best known for his roles in films like Splash (1984), Big (1988) and Forest Gump (1994). As a producer, some of his best works include Catch Me if You Can (2002), The Terminal (2004), and the miniseries, Band of Brothers.

Donna Dixon: The interesting life and successful career of the former Hollywood actress

Image: instagram.com, @ritawilson

Source: Instagram

Before he married Rita, he was married to Samantha Lewes. They were blessed with two children, Colin and Elizabeth. After nine years, they divorced in 1987.

Rita's relationship with Tom Hanks

How did Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson meet? The couple met on the set of the TV series, Bossom Buddies. They got married on April 30, 1988.

Rita Wilson kids with Tom are two: Chet Hanks (born August 4, 1990) and Truman Theodore Hanks (born December 26, 1995). Elizabeth Hanks and Colin Hanks are her step kids.

How long have Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks been married? The couple has been married for 31 years.

Rita Wilson net worth

How much is Rita Wilson worth? The actress has made her fortune primarily from her acting career. She has also generated additional income as a producer and singer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth is $100 million.

Juicy details about the life of Jennie Garth: age, net worth, husband

Philanthropy and Charity

The actress is a great supporter of charity work, especially those centered around women.

Image: instagram.com, @ritawilson

Source: Instagram

The actress and her husband have been honoraries of the Women’s Cancer Research Fund (WCRF).

She supported the Moffit Cancer Center by donating expensive jewelry

She and her husband have continually been a part of the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles. They hold fundraisers to support the underprivileged youth.

She and Tom Hanks offered help to the victims of the Mati Fire in Greece. The Greek President, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, applauded their actions.

Rita Wilson Instagram

The actress has an audience of over 900k followers on Instagram. She uses the platform to update her fans about her whereabouts and upcoming projects.

Rita Wilson coronavirus update

On Wednesday, March 11, Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the news via a lengthy post on his Instagram page.

Discover exciting facts about Brooke Langton

He explained that they both showed symptoms like tiredness, chills, slight fevers, and body aches. They were been isolated, and they promised to keep their fans updated.

At the time, they were in Australia. Wilson had scheduled concert dates in Sydney and South Brisbane in support of her new album, Halfway to Home. Tom Hanks was there for a pre-production project for Warner Bros.

The celebrities are both 63 years old, and according to experts, they fall under ‘Older adults’, a category most susceptible to be highly affected by the virus.

Rita Wilson latest news

What is the update on Rita and her husband? One of Rita Wilson children, Chet Hanks, reported on Monday, March 16, that the couple had been released from the hospital. Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks had moved to self-quarantine at their rented home in Australia.

Rita Wilson has established a successful career as an actor, musician, and producer. For over three decades, she has been the wife of celebrity actor Tom Hanks. Even though they tested positive for the coronavirus, they have shown improvements and are currently under self-quarantine.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...