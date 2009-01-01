Home | News | General | Which are the best Office episodes?

The Office is undeniably one of the best sitcoms ever created. The show’s brilliance managed to make fans laugh and often cry for the nine seasons that it aired. Like most terrific shows, there are several scenes within the show’s run that were awesome and will forever remain etched on fans’ minds. The best Office episodes are spread out across all nine seasons.

The Office made its debut in America as a remake of the similarly-named UK series. By season two, the show had gained a massive audience and soon became one of the most beloved television shows. We take a look at the ten best Office episodes that are impossible to forget for the show’s fans.

Ten funniest episodes of The Office

Here is a look at the funniest Office episodes of all time.

10. Season 4, Episode 12: The Deposition

The Deposition was aired on 15th November 2007. It was directed by Julian Farino and Lester Lewis. The Deposition begins with Michael messing up Jan’s plan to take revenge on the Dunder Mifflin Company.

Michael was ready to testify on behalf of Jan for her wrongful termination against the company. However, he finds out that she once reviewed him negatively, thus killing his chances of getting a promotion.

Michael is torn between supporting his girlfriend’s side and taking his own side as a means of revenge. He ends up making everything as awkward as it could possibly get.

Here is one of the conversations that make The Deposition one of the best episodes of The Office.

Lawyer: How long have you known Ms. Levinson?

Michael: Six years and two months.

Lawyer: And you were directly under her the entire time?

Michael: That’s what she said!

9. Season 3, Episode 20: Safety Training

Safety Training follows Michael’s never-ending quest to earn respect from his peers. He embarks on a mission to prove to the warehouse team that he undergoes similar stress to a person operating heavy machinery.

Safety Training is one of the best The Office episodes partly due to the emotions portrayed by Michael. While the scene is irrefutably hilarious, it also highlights Michael’s darkest and loneliest aspects.

Michael goes to the roof to prove his point to the warehouse employees and ends up feeling depressed and being talked down. Stanley’s car ends up as collateral damage in Michael’s fake jump onto a trampoline. Here is a section of a conversation from Safety Training.

Darryl: Mike, you’re a very brave man. I mean, it takes courage just to be you. To get out of bed every single day, knowing full well, you got to be you.

Michael: Do you really mean that?

Darryl: I couldn’t do it. I am not that strong, and I am not that brave.

8. Season 3, Episode 1: Gay Witch Hunt

This season three premiere is remembered for Michael’s handling of Oscar, one of the company’s employees. He called out Oscar’s sexuality in front of other workers and then tried to make everything okay with him through an awkward kiss.

Gay Witch Hunt also marked the first time viewers were introduced to the company’s Stamford branch. Karen Filippelli and her loudmouthed sweetheart, Andy Bernard, were introduced in this episode.

Scenes such as those in Gay Witch Hunt made the show’s third season arguably the best season of The Office.

7. Season 7, Episode 17: Threat Level Midnight

This follows Michael’s long-running attempt to create an action movie titled Threat Level Midnight. Shooting the film took over eleven years.

Some of the film’s long-lost characters make a return to play their roles. These include Troy, Jan, Roy, and Karen. While most of the employees end up laughing at Michael’s attempt, he does not see anything wrong with it.

The fact that Michael chose to revisit his film-making endeavors right before leaving Dunder Mifflin makes Threat Level Midnight one of the top office episodes.

6. Season 2 Episode 12: The Injury

What is the funniest episode of The Office? The answer is most likely The Injury. It begins with Michael’s panic after burning his foot on his George Foreman grill while cooking bacon in bed.

He then goes on to explain the circumstances surrounding his injury in such assured logic that it seems alright to make bacon at your bedside. Besides being one of the funniest The Office episodes, The Injury also marks the point where Michael realizes that he cannot rely on his officemates in his time of need.

Dwight also suffers a concussion while going to Michael’s house to help him. After realizing how much people do not care about him, Michael creates an impromptu disability similar. Here is a conversation from The Injury.

Michael: The point is, I am the only one here with a legitimate disability, although I’m sure Stanley’s had his fair share of obstacles

Stanley: I am not disabled, and neither are you

5. Season 2, Episode 1: The Dundies

The episode was named after Michael’s annual award ceremony. The Dundies marked another step towards a relationship between Pam and Jim.

In the same scene, Pam gets into a fight with Roy and ends up getting banned from the local Chili’s café for life after enjoying what she termed as the ‘best Dundies ever!’

Meanwhile, Michael delivers what is arguably the worst Dundies performance as an MC, and Pam kisses Jim after getting drunk. This is undoubtedly one of the best Office episodes to laugh.

4. Season 7, Episode 22: Goodbye Michael

The Office fans will agree that Michael used to terrorize his employees with his lack of self-awareness and utter ineffectiveness. However, through every good and bad moment, he was part of the office family at Dunder Mifflin.

The episode was well-written, with the best being Michael’s sadness in leaving his friends at Dunder Mifflin. He chose not to announce his departure until the day he was leaving.

Despite Michael’s plans to keep his departure a secret, Jim figured out the whole thing and made a tearful scene with Michael. Pam also drives to the airport to bid Michael farewell. Goodbye Michael was the best of the Office emotional episodes.

3. Season 2, Episode 22: Casino Night

Casino Night is undoubtedly part of the Office episode list to get a good laugh. The episode took Pam and Jim’s relationship on an unexpected turn. The main story revolves around members of the Office participating in a charity gambling event.

The romance between Pam and Jim seems to fade after Jim professes his love to Pam in a parking lot. The two later kiss in what seems like a goodbye for them.

The best line of the episode is probably Michael saying, “I know it’s illegal in Pennsylvania, but it’s for charity, and I consider myself a great philanderer.”

2. Season 6, Episode 4: Niagara Part 1

This episode marked one of the most significant moments in the show’s nine-season run, Pam and Jim’s wedding. The two decide to have their wedding near the Niagara Falls, hoping that their office colleagues would not attend.

On the wedding day, Michael gives everyone the day off, which marks the beginning of a chain of unfortunate events. Jim spills out Pam’s pregnancy test to her grandmother, and Andy injures his scrotum in a dance-off.

Michael ends up spending the night in an ice machine room after failing to make hotel reservations.

1. Season 4, Episode 13: Dinner Party

Dinner Party takes the title of the best episode of The Office. The show’s creators always highlighted the abusive, chaotic, and strained relationship between Jan and Mike. In this particular episode, the tension in the relationship finally blows.

Over dinner, Michael and Jan’s relationship implodes, leading to one of the most awkward moments for the rest of their friends at the dinner table. Jim points out how Michael and Jan are playing a game to see how uncomfortable they can make their guests.

Are you looking for something to watch and get a good laugh? The best Office episodes list above contains ten of the best episodes from the popular sitcom. Which episode’s storyline did you find fascinating?

