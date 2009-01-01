Home | News | General | Fascinating details about 'Little People, Big World' star Tori Roloff

Fans of the Little People, Big World TV series are pretty much familiar with Tori Roloff. The reality TV actress stars in the popular TLC show, alongside her long-time boyfriend and now husband, Zach Roloff.

Image: twitter.com, @next_divas

Source: Twitter

Zach and Tori Roloff have made headlines for some reasons, including their beautiful relationship. The lovely couple tied the knot back in 2015 and have two children together. Who are Tori Roloff parents? What is her nationality?

Profile summary

Full name: Victoria Elizabeth Patton

Victoria Elizabeth Patton Nickname: Tori

Tori Date of birth: May 3, 1991

May 3, 1991 Birthplace: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Birth sign: Taurus

Taurus Nationality: American

American Husband: Zachary Luke Roloff

Zachary Luke Roloff Children: Jackson Roloff, Lilah Ray

Jackson Roloff, Lilah Ray Profession: Reality TV actress

Biography

Who is Tori Roloff? The American celebrity was born on May 3, 1991, in Portland, Oregon, USA, as Victoria Elizabeth Patton. She is of American nationality, but there are no details about her parents and siblings. She is married to Zach, and they have two children. Do Zach and Tori work?

How Madison Pettis started her acting career

Career

The American celebrity is known for appearing in TLC's show Little People, Big World, alongside her husband, Zach. She also starred in Little People, Big World: Wedding Farm.

Little People, Big World

The documentary series features a couple, Matt and Amy Roloff, both measuring about 4 feet tall but determined to overcome the challenges and pressure in the world to become successful. They also strive to operate Roloff Farms, a 34-acre farm in Oregon. The couple also has four children:

A pair of twins named Jeremy and Zach

Molly, and

Jacob

Tori began by starring as a Roloff Farms employee before becoming Zach's girlfriend in the series. She has since featured in 26 episodes from 2011 to 2019. Her husband has so far appeared in 242 episodes from 2006 to 2019. Other members of the Roloff family include Audrey and Isabel.

Who is Meri Brown, and how did she fall victim to catfishing?

Little People, Big World: Wedding Farm

It is a spin-off of Little People, Big World, where the Roloff family convert their Oregon farm into a wedding venue. The mini-series features Matt and Amy working together to make other couple's dreams come true.

Kindergarten teacher

You may be wondering what Tori does when she is not acting. The 28-year-old has been a Kindergarten teacher for two school districts since graduating from college. She worked at Woodland Public Schools from 2013 to 2015 and then at Beaverton School District.

On Apr 29, 2017, she posted a photo of her kindergarten kids on Instagram while she was nearing her maternity leave.

Tori and Zach Roloff relationship

After dating for just over four years, Zach finally proposed to his then-girlfriend in 2014, and they got engaged. The couple went on to tie the knot in a televised wedding special that aired in August 2015.

Lala Kent biography: Age, career and relationship

The wedding took place on Roloff's family farm near Portland, Oregon, and was attended by 200 guests. Tori's friend Cindi Eggert served as the maid of honor at the ceremony.

Who is Zach Roloff?

He was born in Helvetia Oregon, the United States of America on May 10, 1990, as Zachary Roloff. The 29-year-old is 4'2" tall. Just like his wife, he also stars in Little People, Big World. He is also suffering from dwarfism, like his parents, Matt and Amy.

The celebrity graduated from high school in 2009 and completed Associate Studies. He has two brothers, Jacob, and Jeremy Roloff, and a sister called Molly. Before becoming a TV star, Zach was a soccer coach for many young students.

Image: instagram.com, @zroloff07

Source: Instagram

Apart from coaching, he also loves playing competitive soccer. He recently competed with Team USA in the first-ever Copa America Dwarf World Cup and helped America defeat Great Britain in the 2013 World Dwarf Games soccer final.

A quick look into the interesting life of Angela Simmons

Tori Roloff kids

Zachary and his wife welcomed their first child, Jackson, on May 12, 2017. Is Zach and Tori baby a dwarf? The two-year-old son of the lovely couple was born via C-Section and diagnosed with achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism that his dad has. Zach and Tori Roloff baby boy inherited his father's gene.

Tori Roloff pregnant

Two years after delivering her first child, Zach's wife announced that she was pregnant with her second kid. She posted many photos on Instagram showing her pregnancy. In one of the posts, she talked about her health while also urging people to stop asking pregnant women if they were having twins.

She gave birth to her daughter, Lilah Ray, on Nov 19, 2019. Zach's mother, Amy, posted on Instagram celebrating Tori Roloff baby girl while holding her.

Matt Roloff's long-time girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, also shared a photo with Zach and Tori's baby, welcoming her to the world.

Khloe Kardashian biography: Age, beautiful baby, boyfriend and net worth

How much are Zach and Tori Roloff worth?

The couple, who are also members of the Roloff family, has made quite a lot of money from their careers. Zach has a net worth of $300,000.

Image: instagram.com, @zroloff07

Source: Instagram

Social media

Tori is active on Instagram, where she regularly shares photos of herself and her family. She has 1.3 million followers on her Instagram account. Zach has more than 850,000 followers on Instagram.

Top facts about Tori Roloff

Here are other interesting details about Tori and the Roloff family.

She is enthralled and obsessed with calligraphy. Her past Instagram post in the classroom shows some crafted decorations that aid her in teaching her kindergarten students.

She first met her spouse at the pumpkin patch on the Roloff farm when she was a teenager.

Matt and Army filled for a divorce back in 2015 before their son Zach tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Tori. The divorce got finalized in May 2016.

Tori encouraged Zach to wear classic black Mickey Mouse ears, while she wore white ears during their honeymoon at Disney World.

She confirmed that her daughter Lilah also has dwarfism, just like her husband and son.

Back in high school, she used to play tennis. She even took Zach through some training on the tennis court to help him learn the sport.

In May 2018, Tori and her husband sold their house to buy a much more spacious one in Portland, next to the Roloff family. They reportedly bought the home for $560,000. The 2,600-square foot home has a two-car garage and a comfortable front porch that offers a relaxing space to sit.

The fascinating life of Larsa Pippen: Is the star in a relationship with Future?

Tori Roloff is a lovely and caring woman who adores not only her husband but also their two kids. The couple shares a beautiful relationship.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...