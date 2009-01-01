Huge panic as Super Eagles star kidnapped on way to his home town
- 6 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Ekundayo Ojo is currently in custody of kidnappers on Sunday, March 22, afternoon at Ipele town, after Ifon in Ondo State, cited on Twitter.
It is understood that Enyimba international midfielder was heading back home from his base in Aba before he was nabbed in Akure.
The Super Eagles midfielder was not the only caught in the web of kidnappers, but his teammates Benjamin Diomande and Emmanuel James were also victims but managed to escape.
So far, nothing has been heard from the former Sunshine stars midfielder since he was captured by men of the underworld.
Ojo has featured for Nigeria at the U17, U20 and the senior levels and was of the member home-based Super Eagles side that made it into the finals of CHAN 2018.
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Odion Ighalo, Super Eagles and Wilfred Ndidi are among names of Nigerian footballers shortlisted for honours at the 7th Award Ceremony of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.
In the King of the Pitch category, Man United striker Ighalo alongside Lille star Victor Osimhen, Leicester City midfielder Ndidi will are in strong contention for the top award.
The Queen of the Pitch award will be a tough battle between Onome Ebi, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie.
Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles