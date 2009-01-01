Home | News | General | Huge panic as Super Eagles star kidnapped on way to his home town

Ekundayo Ojo is currently in custody of kidnappers on Sunday, March 22, afternoon at Ipele town, after Ifon in Ondo State, cited on Twitter.

It is understood that Enyimba international midfielder was heading back home from his base in Aba before he was nabbed in Akure.

The Super Eagles midfielder was not the only caught in the web of kidnappers, but his teammates Benjamin Diomande and Emmanuel James were also victims but managed to escape.

So far, nothing has been heard from the former Sunshine stars midfielder since he was captured by men of the underworld.

Ojo has featured for Nigeria at the U17, U20 and the senior levels and was of the member home-based Super Eagles side that made it into the finals of CHAN 2018.

