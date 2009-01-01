BREAKING: Nigeria records first death from coronavirus
Nigeria has recorded its first death from coronavirus.
The victim, Suleiman Achumugu, former managing director of the Petroleum
Products Marketing Company (PPMC), died at 2am on Monday.
The deceased, an indigene of Kogi state, was said to have returned from the
United Kingdom two weeks ago.
He was said to have started exhibiting the symptoms of the virus on Tuesday
and the case was reported to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) who
took his blood specimen for a test.
He tested positive and was evacuated to the specialist hospital, Gwagwalada in Abuja but died while receiving treatment.
According to a source, his family members are reportedly under quarantine at
their home.
More to follow…
