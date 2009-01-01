BREAKING: Nigeria records first death from coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded its first death from coronavirus.

The victim, Suleiman Achumugu, former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), died at 2am on Monday.

The deceased, an indigene of Kogi state, was said to have returned from the United Kingdom two weeks ago.

He was said to have started exhibiting the symptoms of the virus on Tuesday and the case was reported to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) who took his blood specimen for a test.



He tested positive and was evacuated to the specialist hospital, Gwagwalada in Abuja but died while receiving treatment.

According to a source, his family members are reportedly under quarantine at their home.

More to follow…

