BREAKING: Nigeria confirms 5 fresh new cases of Coronavirus
Nigeria has recorded five new cases of the coronavirus, making a total of 35 cases in the country.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this via its Twitter handle on Monday.
It also said the virus has spread to six states — FCT, with six cases; Lagos, 24 cases; Oyo, one case; Ogun, two cases; Ekiti, one case, and Edo, one case.
Out of the 35 confirmed cases — only 33 are active — two patients have recovered from the disease and discharged.
More to follow…
