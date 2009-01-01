Why coronavirus hit the world – CAN
The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, says arrogance of humans against God and constituted authority, sin and all sorts of wickedness were responsible for coronavirus.
The cleric, in a sermon on Sunday, said other factors were ingratitude and
the imminent Second Coming of Jesus Christ.
He said as in the case of the children of Israel in this passage, the
arrogance of man led to God’s anger and judgement over the people.
“People say anything today against God and against the word of God. The Holy
Scriptures injunctions which are God’s commands no longer matter before us.
“We query the validity today of the word of God and equally deliberately act against it. All practices that would make us worship God we reject or abandon under the guise of fundamental human right.
“In some advanced nations, anything about God must not be mentioned in any
public event neither can people worship God nor share the gospel with their
neighbours. Doing so is an offense.
“This pride and arrogance against God came because of advancement in
technology. We feel we can do many things without God and thus become ‘god’ to
ourselves,” he said.
Ayokunle stated that violence, armed robbery, banditry and insurgency were
instances of the evil humans were perperaruling.
The CAN chairman reminded the people that the End of the Age will be
preceded by all manners of wars, diseases and plagues and charged the Church to
be prepared to welcome the Messiah, Jesus Christ.
On ways to fight coronavirus, he appealed to Nigerians to maintain a healthy
living, observe social distancing and obey authorities’ instructions.
Ayokunle, the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, further advised
urged citizens not to fear.
