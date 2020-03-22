Filmhouse, Genesis shut Lagos cinemas over COVID-19

In the same vein, Genesis Cinemas announced that it has suspended operations across all of its sites in the commercial city.Dear movie lovers,— Filmhouse Cinemas Ng (@FilmhouseCinema) March 22, 2020
In response to State Governments advice concerning the spread of #covid_19 we are temporarily closing all our Lagos cinemas to ensure maximum safety of all our guests and staff. In meantime, let’s all try and adopt preventive measures to avoid the pandemic pic.twitter.com/RaVgW2VLal
“We’ve been monitoring the developments with the novel coronavirus
(COVID-19). At Genesis Cinemas, our top priority is the health and safety of
our customers and team members,” it added.
“In the light of the most recent information available, we are taking
precautionary measures to temporarily suspend all operations at our Lagos sites
effective immediately.
The shutdown of cinemas in Nigeria comes at a time when the global showbiz industry has been greatly hit, with film analysts suggesting the outbreak could wipe $5bn off the global box office.Dear friends,— Genesis Cinemas (@genesiscinemas) March 22, 2020
In the light of the latest development with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are taking precautionary measures to suspend all operations at our LAGOS sites effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/sBg9rMcaAZ
Following the suspension of film
production projects in China, long-scheduled cinema releases had been stalled
while Nollywood’s first-ever collaboration with Bollywood was similarly
postponed.
