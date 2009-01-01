My achievements in one year will shock Imo people – Uzodinma boasts





Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, says that he will shock the people of the state with breathtaking achievements in the next 12 months of his administration.





He said that his policies will change the landscape of the state and make the people rejoice over his election as the state governor.





Governor Uzodinma made this solemn promise during a church service in honour of the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe last Sunday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Uzoagba Ikeduru LGA of Imo state.





He asked that people do not judge him by the records of past leaders of the state rather with what he is able to do with his mandate as governor.

“Within the next 12 months, you will see a great difference. My government will shock you with breathtaking achievements that will change Imo State for good,” the governor boasted.





“You will be happy that you elected me your governor and you will know that my mandate is destined by God.”





However, he enjoined the people of the state to give his government all the necessary support, admitting that he cannot succeed without the support of the church and the people.





Concluding, he added that Imo people should see his mandate as one ordained by God and be rest assured that he will not fail them





Meanwhile, he has reassured the people of his government’s readiness to battle the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, asking them not to entertain fear.





The Governor attended the church program in company of his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku and other government functionaries.

