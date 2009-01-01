Home | News | General | Nigerian lady vows not to leave lab till she finds cure for coronavirus (photos)

As the world battles with coronavirus pandemic, a Nigerian microbiologist has started started a research in search of cure for the deadly disease.

Legit.ng gathers that the microbiologist, simply identified as Gracious, took to her Twitter page to make the disclosure on Friday, March 20.

She tweeted: "I have entered the lab and I won't leave until I find the cure for Corona virus."

Meet female doctor who suspected index coronavirus case in Nigeria

The signs are here - Actress Uche Elendu advises fans to make peace with God over coronavirus

