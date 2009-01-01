Breaking: Nigeria records first coronavirus death

Nigeria has recorded the first coronavirus death after a 67-year-old man who returned home following medical treatment in UK succumbed to the disease.
This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet on Monday, March 23.
The deceased man reportedly has underlying medical conditions.
Specifically, he was suffering from multiple myeloma & diabetes. He was also undergoing chemotherapy
Consequently, the NCDC commiserated with his family.
"The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67-year-old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK.
"He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy.
"Our thoughts are with his family," the Tweet read.
