Breaking: Nigeria records first coronavirus death

Nigeria has recorded the first coronavirus death after a 67-year-old man who returned home following medical treatment in UK succumbed to the disease.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet on Monday, March 23.

The deceased man reportedly has underlying medical conditions.

Specifically, he was suffering from multiple myeloma & diabetes. He was also undergoing chemotherapy

Consequently, the NCDC commiserated with his family.

"The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67-year-old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK.

"He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy.

"Our thoughts are with his family," the Tweet read.

