BBNaija Nina debuts her baby bump as she finally unveils identity of her husband (video)

- Nina Ivy has finally let the cat out of the bag with a recent video she posted online

- The 2018 BBNaija star who sparked pregnant rumours with her puffy face, is indeed pregnant

- She also revealed the face of her husband for the first time since they got married in a traditional ceremony

Nina Ivy who now goes by the name, Mrs A on Instagram, is clearly living her best life and cares little what many of her critics have to say. The BBNaija reality star and entrepreneur, has for a while now, left people in the dark over whether she is pregnant or not.

Recall a while ago, Nina posted a video on her official page on micro blogging platform, Twitter, in which she was seen being prepped up by a beauty artist. In the caption that accompanied the post, the newlywed lady noted that she can no longer deal with her fat face and big nose.

Well, the reality star has finally confirmed she is indeed with child, and heavy too. In a recent video which she posted to her Instastory, she is seen in the passenger seat of a moving car, singing along to Runtown and Paul Play's new song.

With the camera to her face, she then proceeds to show off her baby bump.

Nina who managed to keep the identity of her husband hidden, finally revealed the identity of her husband, who was behind the wheels of the car.

