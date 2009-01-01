Home | News | General | Here is list of confirmed cases of coronavirus per state (Edo records first case, Lagos, FCT add more)

- NCDC says five more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country as at Monday, March 23

- The confirmed cases of Covid-19 have now increased to 35, with Edo state recording its first case

- FCT has two more reported cases while Lagos also has its share of the epidemic with two more cases officially confirmed

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said at as Monday, March 31, the official confirmed cases of coronavirus have tragically increased to 35.

The centre made the disclosure at 9:45 am on Monday morning, adding that Edo state has recorded its first case of the global pandemic.

According to NCDC, five more cases were confirmed with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recording two more, bringing the figure to six in the country's capital and power seat.

Lagos also has its share with two more cases officially confirmed. The two cases are returning travellers from the United Kingdom.

Shut down the country - Nigerians react as FG confirms 10 new coronavirus cases

Meanwhile, two people have been successfully discharged having recovered from the disease.

Here is the list of states with confirmed cases according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC):

Lagos- 24

FCT- 6

Ogun- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that amid growing scare over coronavirus, Dino Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi West, says face masks and hand sanitisers are not the solutions but a remorseful return to the way of the Lord.

Coronavirus, officially, knowns as Covid-19, took a hair-raising dimension as four more cases were reported barely twenty-four hours after presidential aide Tolu Ogunlesi announced five more cases.

With all activities currently on lockdown due to the spread of the life-threatening disease, Melaye said repentance and return to the Lord is the lasting solution to the epidemic that has surged the world into unrest.

Fear grips Africa as 33 countries confirm cases of coronavirus, 17 victims dead within 24 hours

