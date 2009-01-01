Home | News | General | Man United join Spurs and Liverpool in world record move for Super Eagles striker

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could be on his way to Old Trafford this summer after Manchester United reportedly joined the race to sign the 21-year-old.

French Magazine Le 10 Sport are claiming that Manchester United see Victor Osimhen as a good youngster who can establish himself at the Theater of Dream.

Before Manchester United joined the race to sign Victor Osimhen, Premier League leaders Liverpool and also Tottenham were first to show interest.

Even before the January transfer window closed, it was reported that Jose Mourinho wanted to sign Victor Osimhen when Harry Kane got injured.

Liverpool on the other hand are looking for a long term replacement for Roberto Firmino and they see Victor Osimhen as a good potential at Anfield.

But it not sure for now if his club in France Lille will want to sell the Nigerian whom they bought last summer from Charleroi.

Lille stormed the transfer market to buy Victor Osimhen as replacement for Nicolas Pepe who they sold to Arsenal.

And since they bought Victor Osimhen, the club have not regretted doing so considering his performances so far for the French side.

Playing 38 games so far this season for Lille, Victor Osimhen has scored 18 goals before the Leagues in Europe were suspended.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently occupying fifth position on the Premier League standings with 45 points as they hope to finish among the top four this season.

