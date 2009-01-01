Home | News | General | How human wickedness caused coronavirus - CAN president

Rev Samson Ayokunle, the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has said the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is caused by wickedness and other forms of sin committed by humans against God and constituted authority.

Rev Ayokunle was reported to have made the statement on Sunday, March 22, in his special sermon which was aired on a cable television.

Daily Trust reports that the cleric, however, said that God has provisions for the cure of the disease.

Drawing inferences from the bible during his sermon, the cleric said was the case of the children of Israel, the arrogance of man against God and lawfully constituted authority led to God’s anger and judgment over the people.

He said many in the world had abandoned God’s instructions under the guise of fundamental human rights.

The cleric said because of the advancement in technology, humans feel they can achieve many things without God and thus become ‘gods’ to themselves.

Ayokunle, however, assured Nigerians that those who are godly should have no fear about any pandemic.

Meanwhile, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Adejare Adeboye, has opened up on a revelation given to him by God concerning the spread of coronavirus.

Adeboye on Sunday, March 22, said that God had told him earlier in 2020 that the outbreak of the virus will bring about a compulsory holiday all over the world, The News Nigeria reports.

The renowned cleric revealed: “God said there will be a compulsory holiday. The closest we had like that was during 9-11.

In another news report, the general overseer of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has given a prophetic declaration on the global pandemic called coronavirus.

Speaking at a service held in Canaanland, Ota in Ogun state, on Sunday, March 22, Oyedepo said that God has a solution for the virus, PM News reports.

The cleric said: “Plagues cannot stop us. Coronavirus cannot stop God’s children, but I assure you that the solution will be found this week.

