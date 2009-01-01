Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Kano government, NCDC give cogent update of reported case of Covid-19 in state

- NCDC and Kano government have denied reports that there is a case of Covid-19 in the state

- Reacting to the reports which bore the fake logos of CNN and BBC Hausa service, Kano health ministry described the news as malicious and untrue

- Kano government also called for calm and enjoined people of the state to do proper hand washing and social distancing

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has debunked as false and malicious reports that a case of Covid-19 has been reported in Kano state.

The centre, in a statement through its official Twitter handle on Sunday, March 22, said the news was maliciously set out to create fear and tension amid ongoing coronavirus scare in the county.

Legit.ng notes that the fake news bore the fake logos of CNN and BBC Hausa service and alleged that two students of Bayero University, Kano have been confirmed positive of the Corona Virus disease.

But in a statement corroborating NCDC, Kano information officer of the ministry of health, Hadiza Namadi, refuted the news, adding that it was "false and nothing but a white lie by mischief makers."

“The fake news, carried on fake logos of CNN and BBC Hausa service, alleged that two students of Bayero University, Kano have been confirmed positive of the Corona Virus disease (Covid-19).

“The news is indeed untrue, false and nothing but a white lie by mischief makers intended to cause panic in the state.

“To make the record straight, there was never at any point in time since the recorded outbreak of the disease in the country when Kano State had any confirmed case of Covid-19,'' part of the statement said.

Kano commissioner of health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, called for calm in the state and enjoined the people of Kano to take preventive measures seriously.

He also admonished Kano people to engage in regular hand washing and social distancing, while also urging them to report suspected cases of coronavirus in the state.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, disclosed that his son has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The politician disclosed this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday night, March 22.

Atiku revealed that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been duly informed about the situation and that his son had been moved to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja for treatment.

