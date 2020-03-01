Home | News | General | Breaking: 67 year-old male dies of coronavirus in Nigeria
Breaking: 67 year-old male dies of coronavirus in Nigeria



BREAKING: Nigeria record first death from COVID 19By Nwafor Sunday

Despite measures to avoid deaths and stem the spread of coronavirus, the deadly pandemic has finally killed a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK.

Disclosing this via its verified twitter handle, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said, “The 1st  #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK. He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy. Our thoughts are with his family”.

Vanguard had reported the rise in the number of affected person. Currently the country has a total number of 35 confirmed cases which include the son of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK

He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy

Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/A7STOjTQeW

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General


