Nigerians hilarious comments on COVID-19

By Rasheed Sobowale

Nigerians have a way of making the best out of the worst. Many of our posts on COVID-19 (coronavirus) updates have been gathering hilarious comments from Nigerians.

Some of these comments were posted out of frustration and some just for fun. Anyways, they remain hilarious still.

“Gone are days someone will ask me to stay positive no go there this time” -Nkemdi Peter

“Did anyone noticed that since this coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, there has been less news of Bandits/herders/BH attacks becos those behind it are on safe quarantine.” -Ezinna Nwachinemere

“Vanguard News: Atiku’s son tests positive for coronavirus

“Chidi Lloyd: Example of a good leader”

“Vanguard News: Travelers from high-risk countries, our biggest threat -NCDC”

“Iylson Brown: But they told us border and airlines closed?”

“We don’t have Corona virus in Nigeria we have Corona leaders,do you know that the problem of this country is this country,do you know that since Corona entered Nigeria nose mask moved from 60naira to 6 thousand naira…you want to make profit so that the people will go 6 fit….you and the Corona virus who is more deadly….we can’t have 2 desease in one country is either Corona go or bad government go,you can wear nose mask to prevent Corona virus…but can you wear nose mask to prevent Corona leaders??? Do you know Corona leaders have killed more people than Corona virus…..please please please Corona leaders should change is not getting funny again.” -Jeffery Vincent Jr.

“Vanguard News: COVID-19: Avoid social visits to stations, don’t make unnecessary arrests, IGP cautions Nigerians, officers

“Kelvin Agbogidi: Coughing and sneezing is now the new means of resisting arrest”

“Vanguard News: COVID 19: Lagos govt rolls out guidelines to operators of motor parks, garages, others

“Ojo Augustine: Even the guidelines alone is exercise in futility…Who will abide by such lenghty episode in dis Lagos.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

