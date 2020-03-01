Home | News | General | “We Will Not Close Churches Because Coronavirus Is The Devil & It Will Die”-Tanzanian President

Tanzania President, John Joseph Pombe Magufuli sparkes outrage as he had refuses to follow every country’s order to shut down activities and event.

he addressed his statement on social media saying ‘we are not closing places of worship. That’s where there is true healing. Corona is the devil and it cannot survive in the body of Jesus’

watch the video below;

Tanzania President: we are not closing places of worship. That's where there is true healing. Corona is the devil and it cannot survive in the body of Jesus. pic.twitter.com/YE2b6wQXML — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) March 22, 2020

