“We Will Not Close Churches Because Coronavirus Is The Devil & It Will Die”-Tanzanian President
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Tanzania President, John Joseph Pombe Magufuli sparkes outrage as he had refuses to follow every country’s order to shut down activities and event.
he addressed his statement on social media saying ‘we are not closing places of worship. That’s where there is true healing. Corona is the devil and it cannot survive in the body of Jesus’
watch the video below;
Tanzania President: we are not closing places of worship. That's where there is true healing. Corona is the devil and it cannot survive in the body of Jesus. pic.twitter.com/YE2b6wQXML— FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) March 22, 2020
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles