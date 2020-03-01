Home | News | General | “We Will Not Close Churches Because Coronavirus Is The Devil & It Will Die”-Tanzanian President
Japan says Tokyo Olympics may be postponed due to coronavirus
Nigeria Reports First Coronavirus Death

“We Will Not Close Churches Because Coronavirus Is The Devil & It Will Die”-Tanzanian President



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Tanzania President, John Joseph Pombe Magufuli sparkes outrage as he had refuses to follow every country’s order to shut down activities and event.

alt

he addressed his statement on social media saying ‘we are not closing places of worship. That’s where there is true healing. Corona is the devil and it cannot survive in the body of Jesus’

watch the video below;

Tanzania President: we are not closing places of worship. That's where there is true healing. Corona is the devil and it cannot survive in the body of Jesus. pic.twitter.com/YE2b6wQXML

— FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) March 22, 2020
DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 164