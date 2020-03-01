Nigeria Reports First Coronavirus Death
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The 1st death from #COVID19 in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned following a medical procedure in UK
He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes, and was undergoing chemotherapy
Our thoughts are with his family.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 164