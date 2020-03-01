Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Nigeria’s covid-19 toll rises to 35 as NCDC confirms 5 new cases
Coronavirus: Nigeria’s covid-19 toll rises to 35 as NCDC confirms 5 new cases



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Nigeria has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made the confirmation in a post on Monday morning on its official Twitter handle.

This brings the total number of patients with disease to 35

The post read: “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Edo

“2 cases are returning travellers from the UK

“As at 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged.”

