Home | News | General | Lagos Govt Orders All Commercial Drivers, Conductors To Wear Masks, Gloves

The Lagos State government has ordered all bus drivers and conductors to wear masks and gloves while driving, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The state Ministry of Transportation said this in a statement in which it outlined various preventive guidelines for all public transport operators.

Beyond wearing gloves and masks, drivers have been asked to sanitize their parks and garages.

They have also been asked to make alcohol-based sanitizers available for both themselves and passengers, as well as thermometers to check the temperature of each passenger before boarding.

The government has also stated that all commercial buses including the yellow buses a.k.a (Danfo) should avoid loading passengers to full capacity but should keep it at 60% capacity, while also ensuring that there is enough space (at least 2m or 5feet) between passengers.

“Passenger are also expected to report any Operator/Company that does not comply with these guidelines to the Monitoring Officer at sight or write to the Ministry, stating the Vehicle Registration Number, Park and Time,” the statement read.

See the full statement below.

LAGOS STATEMENT

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION

PRESS STATEMENT

Monday, 23rd March 2020.

COVID 19: Public transport preventive measures guidelines to curb further spread of coronavirus in buses, cabs, motor parks and garages.

As part of the efforts by the Lagos State Government to further prevent a State- widespread of COVID-19 especially in motor parks, garages and other public transportation-related environment, the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation is hereby notifying the general public through this statement that the following guidelines are henceforth compulsory for all stakeholders in public Transportation in the State to comply with:

1. All Transport Operators/Companies are expected to sanitize their parks and garages regularly and continuously (at least before and after each trip)

2. All Transport Operators/Companies are expected to have at the entrance to their respective parks/garages, washing hand equipment with soap and running water.

3. All Operators are expected to have alcohol-based sanitizers in their Vehicles for the use of Drivers, Conductors and Passengers.

4. All Operators are not allowed to overcrowd/overload their vehicles at this point in time, Passenger’s spacing must be fully observed. NCDC recommends that at least 2m (5feet) distance is required between anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

5. No standing in all BRT and LBSL bus operations

6. All buses should be at 60% capacity and not 100% (i.e danfo and other commercial buses)

7. All Air Conditioning System in public transport be put off

8. All public transport Operators/Company must have a temperature reader to test each passenger before boarding the bus

9. All drivers and conductors should always wear hand gloves and nose guides while in transit

10. All passengers are also required to sanitize themselves before and after each trip

11. Passengers are also required to regularly wash their hands with soap and running water before and after each trip

12. Operators/Companies and passengers are expected to report any suspected case of COVID-19 to the Ministry of Transportation or call 08000CORONA

13. Passenger are also expected to report any Operator/Company that does not comply with these guidelines to the Monitoring Officer at sight or write to the Ministry, stating the Vehicle Registration Number, Park and Time.

With this directive well disseminated to you our transport Stakeholders and the men of the realms of the fourth estate, we are confident that together we can put off this ranging fire of COVID-19.

Together we can stop further spread of the virus in Lagos State and Nigeria.

I thank you for listening and God bless.

Signed:

Dr Frederic Oladeinde

Hon. Commissioner for Transportation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...