Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Catholic Archdiocese suspends public Mass in Lagos
Stock Market Suffers N280 Billion Loss In One Week
Atiku’s son tests positive for Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Catholic Archdiocese suspends public Mass in Lagos



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos State has suspended public mass attendance by members.

The Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in the state.

According to Martins, the suspension was based on the restriction on social gatherings imposed by Lagos State Government.

alt

He said: “Dear brothers and sisters in our Lord Christ Jesus, with a heavy heart, I have to address another circular within two days to you concerning the coronavirus circumstances in Lagos

“We had been able to ascertain that the restriction of people to gather together for worship was for not more than 50.

“We have heard today that the number has been reviewed downwards to not more than twenty by Lagos State Government.

“With deep regrets, we are constrained to direct that Mass with the faithful in attendance is now suspended.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, disclosed that there are 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 164