Coronavirus: Catholic Archdiocese suspends public Mass in Lagos

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos State has suspended public mass attendance by members.

The Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in the state.

According to Martins, the suspension was based on the restriction on social gatherings imposed by Lagos State Government.

He said: “Dear brothers and sisters in our Lord Christ Jesus, with a heavy heart, I have to address another circular within two days to you concerning the coronavirus circumstances in Lagos

“We had been able to ascertain that the restriction of people to gather together for worship was for not more than 50.

“We have heard today that the number has been reviewed downwards to not more than twenty by Lagos State Government.

“With deep regrets, we are constrained to direct that Mass with the faithful in attendance is now suspended.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, disclosed that there are 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

