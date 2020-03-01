Atiku’s son tests positive for Coronavirus
Son to former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has tested positive for cornavirus.
This was personally confirmed by Atiku Abubakar on his Twitter page on Sunday.
He said his son has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist hospital Abuja for treatment and management.
He wrote, “My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.
“ I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real.”
Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday confirmed three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos State and one in Abuja.
This brings the total number of patients with the disease to 30 in Nigeria.
