Anxiety in Aso Rock over Governor Bala Mohammed’s self-isolation





Who and who shook hands with Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, when he attended the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday last week?





Since the governor revealed that he has gone into self-isolation having shaken hands with Atiku Abubakar’s son, also named Mohammed, who has now tested positive for the coronavirus, there is palpable fear at Nigeria’s seat of power.





Mohammed had attended the NGF meeting presided over by the chairman, Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state.





At the meeting, which lasted till midnight, were several governors and deputy governors.

Asishana Okauru, director-general of NGF, and Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, head of media and public affairs, were also present.





The following day, the Bauchi governor was also at the breakfast meeting the governors had with the World Bank at Fraser Suites, located at the central business district Abuja.





He was also present at the National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.





Many of those at the meeting are privately expressing worries over the possibilities of having been exposed to the virus at the meeting.





On Monday, Osinbajo called off the commissioning of National Traffic Radio.





No reasons were given, although this might be a precaution.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com