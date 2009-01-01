Coronavirus: Oyedepo calls for prayers against COVID-19 amid criticism

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Living Faith Church, has declared that “human contact has come to stay” amid the coronavirus outbreak.





He suggested that the devil was using coronavirus to cause fear and stop human activities.





The Christian leader said this in a Facebook video on Monday.





Oyedepo prayed to God to help the world overcome what he described as a “plague”.

The cleric is being criticised for holding Sunday’s Church Service which had hundreds of people in attendance despite government warning.





But he has advised Nigerians to “Let go of fear. Everyone is a victim of whatever they fear”.





“What you don’t want, you don’t watch; what we don’t resist has a right to remain and what you don’t confront you cannot conquer” Oyedepo stated.





“The disease is wrecking the economy of our various nations. You can’t fly into nations. No deal that can be sealed without human contact. Businesses will go down the drain, transactions will cease.





“It is real…but human contact has come to stay. I know that efforts are being made here and there, but it must not get to a point we allow the devil holds the world to ransom.





“There are many terminal diseases and by coordinated efforts there were brought under arrest. This one will go the same as other went.





“God will not allow this plaque be the end of the human race. This plaque ceases right now as we join prayers. It’s time to talk to God for help.





Oyedepo, however, commended the efforts of the federal and state governments on curbing the deadly disease.





“We must look to God for bailout. There is no irreversible case with God, all we need to do is to take responsibility, he added.





Coronavirus, declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has killed 15,000 people and affected 190 countries.

