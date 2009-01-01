Home | News | General | COVID-19 – Cuba sends 36 doctors to help Italy (VIDEO)
COVID-19 – Cuba sends 36 doctors to help Italy (VIDEO)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
The Cuban government has sent 36 doctors to Lombardy to help Italian doctors fight the deadly coronavirus.

The Cuban doctors were known to have helped in the fighting against cholera in Haiti and against Ebola in West Africa 10 years ago.

The Italian Government on Monday disclosed that the recorded deaths in the country has risen to 2,158.

This means that the number of fatalities is more than double, making Italy the centre of attention due to the fast spread of the disease since Thursday, March 12.


The deadly Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, last December and has spread to 150 countries and territories.

The World Health Organization (WHO) puts the global pandemic cases at about 165,000 and death toll nearly 6,500.

Meanwhile, Nigeria confirmed its first coronavirus death on Monday.

See video below

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
