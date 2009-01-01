COVID-19: Shehu Sani mocks Nigerian politicians

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the upper legislative chamber, Shehu Sani, has exposed the hypocritical tendencies of Nigerian politicians.
Recall that since the arrival of Coronavirus in the country, politicians have hardly sent out messages to Nigerians on ways to stay safe.
Shehu Sani, in a recent tweet alleged that politicians pretend to love and care for the masses only during preparations for elections.
In a tweet on Sunday night, Sani noted that “If #COVID-19 had arrived Nigeria during electioneering campaigns, every home could have been provided with a free bag of Rice, Indomie’ and a customized pack containing hand sanitizers, soaps, thermometers and masks.
“And politicians knocking doors to know how you are faring.” the tweet alleged
