Home | News | General | COVID-19: Shehu Sani mocks Nigerian politicians
COVID-19 – Cuba sends 36 doctors to help Italy (VIDEO)
Lagos discovers three new coronavirus cases

COVID-19: Shehu Sani mocks Nigerian politicians



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the upper legislative chamber, Shehu Sani, has exposed the hypocritical tendencies of Nigerian politicians.

Recall that since the arrival of Coronavirus in the country, politicians have hardly sent out messages to Nigerians on ways to stay safe.

Shehu Sani, in a recent tweet alleged that politicians pretend to love and care for the masses only during preparations for elections.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Sani noted that “If #COVID-19 had arrived Nigeria during electioneering campaigns, every home could have been provided with a free bag of Rice, Indomie’ and a customized pack containing hand sanitizers, soaps, thermometers and masks.

“And politicians knocking doors to know how you are faring.” the tweet alleged

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 169