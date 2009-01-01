Lagos discovers three new coronavirus cases
The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
The ministry via its official twitter handle, @LSMOH, said, “Three new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Lagos.
“The first case is a Ukrainian who arrived in Nigeria on March 15 via a vessel.
“The second case is a United Kingdom-based Nigerian, who arrived in the country on March via BA75.
“Third case a UK-based Nigerian, who arrived Lagos on March 13 via TK625.”
Details later…
