BREAKING: Bauchi Governor Mohammed in self-isolation after shaking hands with Atiku’s son diagnosed of coronavirus

“This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed coo the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has gone into self-isolation. This development is sequel to the report from the Nigeria Centre for disease Control (NCDC) that the son of the Former Vice President of Nigeria Mohammed Atiku Abubakar was tested positive to the Coronavirus upon his returned from an International trip through Lagos,” the statement read.