BREAKING: Bauchi Governor Mohammed in self-isolation after shaking hands with Atiku’s son diagnosed of coronavirus

Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, is self-isolating after shaking hands with a son of Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, who was diagnosed of coronavirus.





Atiku announced via his Twitter account on Monday that his son tested positive for the disease and had been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja for treatment.





In a tweet on Monday, Ladan Salihu, the governor’s chief of staff, said Mohammed is in self-isolation.





He said the governor and some members of his team boarded the same flight with Atiku’s son.

Salihu said both men shook hands and exchanged pleasantries while enroute to Abuja from Lagos.





He said the governor and members of his team have been tested for the virus and that the results are being awaited.





“Our Governor Bala Mohammed in self isolation following contact with Atiku Abubakar’s Son. Yes. We were on the same flight from Lagos to Abuja. They shook hands and exchanged pleasantries. The Gov and the rest of us have taken tests. The results will be negative in sha Allah,” he tweeted.





Also, in a statement, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor’s senior special assistant on media, said Mohammed has not shown any symptoms of coronavirus.





“This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed coo the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has gone into self-isolation. This development is sequel to the report from the Nigeria Centre for disease Control (NCDC) that the son of the Former Vice President of Nigeria Mohammed Atiku Abubakar was tested positive to the Coronavirus upon his returned from an International trip through Lagos,” the statement read.





“It would be recalled that Governor Bala Mohammed who also recently returned from an official Trip in Lagos, met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar in the Aero Contractors aircraft where they shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.





“So far, the Governor did not exhibited any symptom of the disease, but based on the recommendation of the Nigeria Centre for disease Control, he will remain in Isolation in order to avoid the risk of spread of the disease.





“Currently, the blood sample of the Governor has been taken and is undergoing Clinical test. For the period of the clinical testing the Governor and his entourage will remain in isolation pending the outcome of the clinical result.





“Consequently therefore, the Governor has cancelled all his appointments with immediate effect and any inconveniences caused are highly regretted.”





Nigeria currently has 36 cases of the virus, spread across five states and the federal capital territory (FCT).





The country also recorded its first death from the disease on Monday.





The federal and state governments have put measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus. Such measures include travel ban, suspension of events, closure of schools and ban on large gatherings.



