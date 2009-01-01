Alleged fraud: Court grants Oyo-Ita N100m bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Monday, arraigned the former Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, and two others before a Federal High Court, Abuja.

The two others are one Garba Umar and Ubong Effiok.

They were arraigned alongside six companies before Justice Taiwo Taiwo over 18-counts of fraud, failure to fully disclose assets and money laundering.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.



Justice Taiwo Taiwo granted them bail following an oral application moved by their counsel.

He granted Oyo-Ita N100m bail and two sureties in like sum.

The other defendants were granted N50m bail and two sureties in like sum.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com