Revealed: What Alex Ferguson promised David Beckham before signing him in 1988

- Alex Ferguson got a pen as gift from David Beckham in 1988

- The 78-year-old signed the young Englishman then with the pen

- Beckham played 394 games for Manchester United with 85 goals

Former England international David Beckham was one of the best free kick takers during his active playing time considering the number of goals he scored for country and club.

David Beckham used to follow Manchester United around when he was a schoolboy before being noticed by former club's manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

In 1987 when David Beckham was 12, Manchester United made him a mascot for their topflight game against West Ham United.

And a year later, David Beckham was given the chance to sign his first deal with Manchester United when he turned 13.

However, the story behind the contract David Beckham signed then was admiring as his mother had a pen rapped for him to present to Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sir Alex Ferguson after receiving the pen told David Beckham that he will sign him using the ink which made the day of the footballer.

David Beckham went on to become one of the finest players in the history of Manchester United playing 394 games and scored 85 goals before he moved to Real Madrid in 2003.

Meanwhile, Manchester United currently being coached by Ole Solskjaer are occupying fifth position on the standings with 45 points after 29 games before the League was suspended.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United icon Eric Cantona could be making a remarkable return to the Old Trafford club as reports say the club top shots are planning on bringing him back for an ambassadorial role.

The Frenchman is arguably the most idolised legend at the club as United ponder on bringing him back to join other club legends including Denis Irwin and Bryan Robson who are already ambassadors.

The return of 'King Eric' would be a massive return for fans as he is regarded as one of the greatest signings of Sir Alex Ferguson.

He joined Manchester United in 1992 from Premier League rivals Leeds United and scored a massive 82 goals in his five-year reign with the Red Devils.

He won two FA Cup titles, four Premier League titles as well as three Charity Community Shields. His return will help the club preserve memories, their culture and the past.

