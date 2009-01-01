Home | News | General | Brazilian star marries his ex-wife stunning niece in surprise wedding ceremony (details)

Brazil striker Hulk wedded Camila Angelo who is said to be a niece to his ex-wife Iran Angelo in a bid to live together with her in China, SunSport reports.

The marriage ceremony which was described as a whirlwind event was also sudden as the lovebirds confirmed having an affair in December.

Hulk and his ex-wife Iran parted ways ending their 12-year-old marriage in July 2019 before the news of him dating her 31-year-old nice surfaced in December.

It was alleged that the duo’s relationship dated back to October the same year as claims have it that the 33-year-old striker has reportedly married Camila after writing “married” on his social media bio.

The pair are now seen wearing rings as they have also posted several pictures together.

According to Argentine newspaper ‘Infobae’ the “sudden marriage was also due to” the fact Camila “needed a visa to stay in the country (China)”.

Hulk plays for Chinese top flight team Shanghai SIPG FC and it was said that he lives with Camila in the country.

The former Samba forward and Iran had three children together Ian 10, Thiago, 8, and Alice, 6, in December 2019.

The player has opened up about having a relationship with his wife's niece after his 12-year relationship in July with mother of his three children ended.

The Brazilian international's relationship ended with Iran and started dating with her favourite relative Camila since October. A representative of the Shanghai SIPG forward confirmed the relationship to Brazilian website UOL Esporte.

