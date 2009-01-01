Home | News | General | Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks for the 1st time after recovering from Cornavirus

- Mikel Arteta has opened up on his recovery from the coronavirus

- The Arsenal boss was the first high-profile case in the United Kingdom

- The Premier League was postponed after Arteta tested positive a few days back

Mikel Arteta has spoken up for the first time since his recovery from the coronavirus, claiming it took him three to four days to start feeling better, cited on Mirror.

The Spanish manager's case was the first high-profile name in English football which led to the suspension of the Premier League.

The north London club shut down their Colney training facilities as players were told to self-isolate themselves.

With Arteta's recovery, the Arsenal legend has now shared his experience when he was being diagnosed with the deadly virus and confirming he is now healthy.

"I'm very well now, I feel that I have recovered," Arteta told La Sexta.

Olamide rocks full face mask, says coronavirus is real (photo)

"It took me three or four days to start feeling much better and with more energy, to leave the symptoms behind and now, the truth is that I feel very well."

He also explained the turn of events when he started to feel the symptoms: "Everything happened very fast. On Tuesday afternoon I was feeling so-so and I went to see the doctor but he wasn't there.

"I got a call from the board of directors after training while I was in my car and they told me that the president of Olympiakos had tested positive and everyone that had been in contact was at risk.

"I went on to tell them that I wasn't feeling well and that we had a situation because we had lots of players that had been in contact with them [Olympiakos].

"We had a game against Manchester City the next day and obviously we couldn't put lots of people at risk without saying anything.

COVID-19 is a scam, just malaria lung flu - Singer Slimcase

"I had the test done last Wednesday and I was diagnosed on Friday, when we had to communicate it to the Premier League that I had tested positive."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ekundayo Ojo is currently in custody of kidnappers on Sunday, March 22, afternoon at Ipele town, after Ifon in Ondo State, cited on Twitter.

It is understood that Enyimba international midfielder was heading back home from his base in Aba before he was nabbed in Akure.

The Super Eagles midfielder was not the only caught in the web of kidnappers, but his teammates Benjamin Diomande and Emmanuel James were also victims but managed to escape.

Legit.ng also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been hard to replace since he left Real Madrid, according to former Los Blancos boss Fabio Capello, cited on Goal.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

Why are we not closing our borders before it gets worse - Tiwa Savage speaks on new coronavirus case in Nigeria

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...