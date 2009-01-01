Home | News | General | Popular American wrestler 'attacks' Deontay Wilder after losing WBO title to Tyson Fury

- Deontay Wilder tasted defeat for the first time in his heavyweight career last month

- The Bronze Bomber was dropped by Tyson Fury in the seventh round of their fight

- American wrestler Tripple H makes a jest of the 34-year-old after saying his outfit made him lose to Daniel Bryan in 2014

American wrestler Paul Michael Levesque (Tripple H) has aimed a dig at former WBO heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder after his defeat to Tyson Fury.

The 34-year-old suffered his first-ever defeat in that category last month after kissing the canvass in the seventh round of their fight.

Not only did he fall, but his jaw was also left-shifted while bleeding through ears as his camp threw in the towel to end the fight.

He was quickly rushed to the hospital at the end of the bout to ensure he regains his health back quickly.

However, Wilder blamed his epic defeat on the costume he wore - saying the outfit weakened his legs right before he walked into the rings.

According to the Mirror, Triple H has now taken a swipe at the former champion saying his defeat to Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania 30 in 2014 was also caused by his costume.

He tweeted: “Just as an FYI. That entrance costume was super heavy …. Like 45 lbs ….. My legs were shot… The only reason Daniel beat me!!!!!!”

Wilder kissed the canvass twice before his camp finally threw in the towel to save him from being battered the more.

But he later said: "He didn't hurt me at all, but the simple fact is my uniform was way too heavy for me. "I didn't have no legs from the beginning of the fight.

"In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through, but I'm a warrior and people know that I'm a warrior."

Wilder's excuse was later exposed however when footage re-emerged of him telling Joe Rogan that he worked out in weighted vest which was as heavy as his costume.

And Fury believes Wilder had to find an excuse for his defeat.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Triple H has revealed VAR will not be coming to WWE any time soon despite calls from fans to have the new technology introduced during NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool on Sunday, January 12.

The technology, which helps on-field referees make decisions has widely been used in football, including in the Premier League.

Whereas it has caused a real stir among football supporters owing to its inconsistencies, it appears WWE fans want to have it introduced.

