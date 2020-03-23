Home | News | General | Actress Regina Chukwu expresses gratitude to God as she celebrates birthday with lovely photos

- Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu recently celebrated her birthday on Monday, March 23

- Regina shared lovely photos of herself to celebrate her new year

- The single mother of two expressed gratitude to God for helping her over the years

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu is celebrating her birthday on Monday, March 23, 2020, and she is grateful for how far she has come.

In the mood of celebration, the single mother of two took to her social media page to share lovely photos. The movie star also recounted how good God has been to her.

According to her, God has been faithful to her and she cannot say how he has been coming through for her in all areas of her life.

Regina Chukwu acknowledged her strength, noting that she does not know how she gets by life's challenges. According to her, the past year has been challenging but she overcame all obstacles.

Noting that celebrities only post what they want their fans and followers to see, the actress said that she emerged victoriously in all her life's challenges.

According to her, a person cannot know how strong they are until being strong is the only option they have. She appealed to her fans and followers to thank God on her behalf.

As expected, the actress' fans obliged her request. They also proceeded to congratulate and wish her well.

While many people took to the comment section to celebrate him, there were some who seized the opportunity to troll her over how often she posted him on her page. A commenter told her to keep her man off social media and the actress told her to keep the advice to herself.

