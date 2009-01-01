Home | News | General | Heart of gold: Premier League star buys iPads, laptops to help coronavirus victims contact loved ones

- Tobi Anderweireld is helping victims of the coronavirus

- The Tottenham star is buying devices for infected patients in a bid to help them connect with relatives

- Other top stars are also assisting victims as well as medical workers

Tottenham star Toby Anderweireld has taken a bold step in a bid to help fight the rampaging coronavirus having bought iPads and laptops for victims of the infection, Mirror reports.

The player is buying more of the items for those tested positive for the infection in order for them to contact their loved ones while in isolation.

The defender joins other famous stars to help in the battle against the epidemic.

Anderweireld in his recent post on social media ordered his 675,000 followers to follow the government guidelines to slow the spread of the crisis.

“The virus creates many needs, especially the lack of personal contact for the people who are sick and can’t see their families,” he said.

Coronavirus: John Legend, Chris Martin of Coldplay other famous musicians hold at-home concerts (videos)

“My plan is to buy dozens of tablets to give to the hospitals and nursing homes so people who are isolated can video chat with their friends and loved ones to get through these tough periods.

“So in the next few days and weeks I will be trying to get those tablets to the places where they can help."

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

The is coming barely 24 hours that Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes planned to join forces in a bid to help fight the dreaded coronavirus in Portugal.

The Juventus striker’s agent Mendes has made a donated heavily by purchasing vital medical items for the Sao Joao hospital in Portugal.

It was reported that the super-agent bought 200,000 gowns and three ventilators for the hospital located in the Portuguese capital Porto. The country’s National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM) field tent was specially set up at the location to help fight the dreaded disease.

Coronavirus: Singer Banky W sends strong message to Nigerians returning from affected countries, tells them to obey authorities

Legit.ng earlier reported that legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao seems to be concerned as coronavirus continue to maim people around the world forcing a total shutdown of most activities.

Nearly 15,000 people have died from complications due to the infection while over 341,00 people are currently battling for their lives around the globe having tested positive for the virus.

Pacquiao has maintained that he will battle the disease in his home country Philippines with all his might as eight people have lost their lives in his country with about 411 active cases.

He recently donated 700,000 surgical face masks for frontliners, health workers and other security force.

Amokachi twins: Why we dumped Besiktas for Kwara United | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...