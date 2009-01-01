Home | News | General | Ex-Man United star disliked by Liverpool backs Reds in winning Premier League title amid COVID-19 crisis

- Wayne Rooney feels it is only fair the Premier League season is completed so Liverpool can win the title

- The 2019/20 Premier League campaign is currently suspended following the outbreak of Coronavirus

- The move saw Liverpool's dream of lifting the league title momentarily halted

- The Reds need just two wins to lift the domestic crown for the first time in nearly three decades

Man United hero Wayne Rooney contends Liverpool deserve to be crowned Premier League champions.

The current Premier League campaign was plunged into confusion following the outbreak of coronavirus, forcing the season into suspension until at least the start of May.

The move daunted Liverpool's hopes of lifting the league title for the first time in nearly 30 years, with some suggesting the season should be cancelled altogether.

The Reds currently sit top on the league charts with a 25-point advantage over closest title challengers, Man City.

The Anfield outfit need just two wins to be declared champions, and Rooney feels the Jurgen Klopp-tutored side have earned the honour to win the title.

"Liverpool will win the Premier League. [They] have been fantastic. They have put so much work in. They deserve this title. Can you imagine waiting 30 years and then having it taken away like this?" Rooney posed in his weekly column in The Times.

The Derby County talisman further suggested the Premier League season should be completed once the pandemic is contained to decide promotion, relegation and European qualification.

"These issues are so big for the clubs involved that I imagine there would be a lot of legal fights if the season was just abandoned," he noted.

"The fair thing is to finish 2019-20 — even if we have to lose next season in the process," he added.

