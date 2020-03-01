Home | News | General | COVID-19: APC urges Zamfara residents to embrace safety measures
Covid-19: INEC suspends activities for 14 days
COVID-19: FCTA impounds 72 vehicles for overloading

COVID-19: APC urges Zamfara residents to embrace safety measures



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: APC urges Zamfara residents to embrace safety measures

COVID-19: APC urges Zamfara residents to embrace safety measures

The Zamfara chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged residents in the state to embrace safety measures against coronavirus pandemic.

The State’s Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Lawal Liman made the appeal in a statement released in Gusau on Monday.

Liman noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has become a serious challenge to the global community.

“Though there has been no case of the disease recorded in the state, there is a need for the residents to abide by the safety measures announced by the government and other stakeholders in order to prevent them from being infected.

“We should improve our personal hygiene and environmental sanitation; we need to stay clean always.

“We should also embark on special prayers to end the pandemic so that normalcy would return not only to Zamfara but in Nigeria and the entire world,’’ Liman said.

The chairman commended the measures taken so far by the Federal Government with a view to preventing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 169