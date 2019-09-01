Home | News | General | NCC advises parents to protect children from negative online

Nigerian Communications Commission

By Dennis Agbo

NIGERIA Communications Commission, NCC, has advised parents to protect their wards from the negative influence of the internet.

The commission said that though the internet was supposed to be subjected to good influences, there were bad online contents that children should be restricted from.

NCC stated that it’s “Child online protection” is aimed at equipping parents with the right knowledge they require to limit the exposure of their children to the negative aspects of the internet.

Executive Vice -Chairman of the Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta gave the advise, weekend, during the NCC ‘s Special Day at the 31st Enugu international trade fair.

Danbatta who spoke through the commission’s Head, Economic Analysis, Mr. Ruben Muorka also advised telecom consumers in Nigeria not to open unfamiliar e-mails, post personal identification information online or save their passwords online, warning that it makes consumers fall prey to cyber fraudsters.

He listed cybercrime and e-fraud as some of the challenges faced by consumers, which the commission had dealt with.

He disclosed that the commission recently hosted a Cyber Security enlightenment conference where telecoms stakeholders were enlightened on cybercrimes and dangers associated with it.

Danbatta also hinted that the commission facilitated the building and equipping of Emergency Communications Centres, ECCs, in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, adding that, all telecom operators are mandated to mute emergency calls through the dedicated three-digit toll-free number, 112, from each State to the emergency centre within that state.

He said the operators who are resident in the ECC will process the distress call and contact the relevant Emergency Response Agency such as Fire Service, Police, FRSC, Ambulance, among others whose primary duty is to bundle the case.

President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, Sir Emeka Nwadu commended NCC presence in the fair as a strategic initiative that offered germane opportunity and platform for the commission to interact with various publics and stakeholders.

Nwadu, noted that the role of NCCC as a regulatory agency in the development of the telecommunication sector is worthy of note, to ensure best practices, efficient and effective services delivery by operators in the sector.

