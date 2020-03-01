Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Access Bank Closes Branch In Lagos After A Visitor Tested Positive

Access Bank Nigeria has shut down its Ligali Ayorinde branch in Victoria Island, Lagos, after a certain ‘individual’ who visited the branch some days back tested positive for Coronavirus.

The bank made the announcement on twitter, they wrote:

The health of all our stakeholders remains paramount at Access Bank Plc, as we are adopting all necessary measures to ensure your safety at this time.

We have informed the ministry of health and are working with them to resolve the issues as we continue to fight this corona pandemic.

https://mobile.twitter.com/myaccessbank/status/1242070194127876101

