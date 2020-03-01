Home | News | General | BREAKING: ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike
Residents Of Wuhan Where Coronavirus Started Have Gone Back To Work After Defeating The Virus
COVID-19: Governor Bala Mohammed in self-isolation after contact with Atiku’s son

BREAKING: ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Following failed talks with the FG, the Academic Staff Union of Universities has embarked on an indefinite strike.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has commenced an indefinite strike.

alt

The announcement was made by the union’s President, Biodun Ogunyemi, at a press briefing in its National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday who noted that the Federal Government had failed to address the issues raised by its members.

Details shortly…..

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 169