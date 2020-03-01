BREAKING: ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike
Following failed talks with the FG, the Academic Staff Union of Universities has embarked on an indefinite strike.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities has commenced an indefinite strike.
The announcement was made by the union’s President, Biodun Ogunyemi, at a press briefing in its National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday who noted that the Federal Government had failed to address the issues raised by its members.
