COVID-19: Governor Bala Mohammed in self-isolation after contact with Atiku’s son

Ladan Salihu, Chief of Staff to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has confirmed that the governor is now in self-isolation after he had contact with Atiku Abubakar’s son who has been confirmed positive for Coronavirus.

Atiku had on Sunday night revealed that his son tested positive for the deadly disease.

He said he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja.

However, a tweet by Salihu on Monday explained that Governor Mohammed, and his entourage, had met with the Vice President’s son while on a flight from Lagos to Abuja.

He further stated they have all taken the coronavirus test and are expecting their results.

“Our Governor, Bala Mohammed is in self-isolation following contact with Atiku Abubakar’s son. Yes. We were on the same flight from Lagos to Abuja. They shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

”The Gov and the rest of us have taken tests. The results will be negative in sha Allah,” he added.

