Catholic Priest Celebrating Mass Slumps And Dies In Rivers State

Tragedy struck in Rivers State on Sunday as the parish priest of the Saint Helen’s Catholic Church, Ogbogoro, Rev. Fr. Simeon Kuro, slumped and died while celebrating the Mass.

The incident, it was said happened while Kuro was delivering the homily on the church’s altar in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The middle-aged priest was later rushed the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital by members of his congregation, but he could not be resuscitated by the medical personnel as he was declared dead by doctors.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Southern City News that the priest collapsed shortly after concluding the homily around 10am and was rushed to the UPTH around 10.30am, but was pronounced dead around noon.

The source said, “I can confirm to you that the priest of St. Helen’s Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Simeon Kuro, collapsed today (Sunday) after the homily.

“He was rushed to the UPTH around 10.30am, but was declared dead by a doctor around noon. It is a sad situation.”

A source at the UPTH confirmed the incident.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Nnamdi Omoni, said he had not been able to confirm the incident from the Divisional Police Officer covering the area.

When contacted, the Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt, Rev. Fr. Francis Tete, said he would not be able to speak on the incident immediately.

He, however, told our correspondent that he would speak only after clearance from the authorities.

“I can’t give you any statement at the moment. Maybe when I talk with the authorities tomorrow (Monday), I will tell you something,” Tete said.

