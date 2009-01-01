Coronavirus: Oshiomhole shuts APC Secretariat, orders staff to go home

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday ordered the closure of its National Secretariat, in Abuja.





APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who gave the directive on Monday, also directed staff to stay at home for two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus





According to Oshiomhole, the closure was in line with the Federal Government directive ordering that people should stay away from large congregations and social gatherings.





“This is just a preventive measure that the party has taken by closing down the secretariat for about two weeks so that we can manage the situation at hand.

“But if it persists, then we will have to extend the holidays because we need to remain alive to be able to serve the country as a whole and members of the party,” Oshiomhole said.





“It is no longer a secret that we are facing a pandemic all over the world and Nigeria has its own share of the coronavirus, although it is not as bad as in other countries.





“But clearly the number is increasing as it is said, prevention is better than cure,” APC chairman said.





“This is because I am not sure how many of you have private cars. Some of you use public transport to come to work which at this moment could be dangerous.





“I don’t think we will want to take any risk so we have decided to close the office,” he said.





He, however, assured staff at the National Secretariat that their salaries would be paid to them even when they were at home.

