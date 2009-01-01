Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Real Madrid player who broke self-isolation rule risks jail term as father reacts

- Luka Jovic is currently in trouble after breaking the stay-at-home rule in his homeland Serbia

- The Real Madrid striker attended his girlfriend's birthday party during the period of avoiding Coronavirus

- Luka's father, Jovic is insisting that the 22-year-old has done nothing wrong after he was arrested

Luka Jovic broke the self-isolation rule after he attended his girlfriend's party and the Serbian authorities have said that the Real Madrid striker could go to jail, on Goal.

And his father Milan is adamant that his son has done nothing wrong despite breaking the stay-at-home-rule.

The 22-year-old was given an all-clear to leave Spain and travel to his homeland to attend his partner's birthday party.

Jovic is now facing the threat of government-enforced punishment, but his father expects the Los Blancos striker to be released before drastic action is taken.

"Luka had two tests done and he tested negative on both," Milan Jovic told Puls Online.

"That's why he thought he could come to Serbia. Now it seems like he's a major criminal. If he has to go to jail, then he goes.

"I'm totally in agreement with the [Serbian] president and prime minister [for threatening criminal charges], but only if he's guilty.

"I would support that decision if he'd done something wrong, but he arrived in Belgrade and stayed at home.

"[His girlfriend] Sofia is pregnant and she couldn't go out [to celebrate her birthday]. Some photos have emerged of the two out having fun, but they were from Spain."

