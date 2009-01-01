Home | News | General | Multi-National Joint Task Force kills 48 Boko Haram terrorists in Niger Republic

- The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have successfully repelled a Boko Haram terrorists attack

As Nigeria and neighbouring countries continue to collaborate in the fight against terrorism, troops of sector four Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have successfully repelled a Boko Haram terrorists attack at Tumour in Niger Republic.

Legit.ng gathered that during the attack, 48 terrorists were killed while four others were captured by the gallant troops.

This was disclosed by the coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, March 23.

Major-General Enenche addressing the media at a recent briefing in the Defence Headquarters

Source: Original

The MNJTF is a combined multinational formation, comprising units, mostly military, from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

It is headquartered in N'Djamena, the capital of Chad and is mandated to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency.

The Force has at various times dealt a heavy blow to terrorists across the West African borders.

Similarly, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole successfully repelled Boko Haram terrorists attack at Yamteke in Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

In the process, 4 Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized while three AK47 rifles, two hand grenades and One phone were recovered.

In Adamawa, a terrorists' attack was successfully repelled by hunters at Sabon-Gari village of Madagali local government area of the state.

During the encounter, two terrorists were killed and One AK47 rifle was recovered.

The hunters have been working cooperatively with the Nigerian military in the theatre.

In Plateau, the gallant multi-agency troops of Operation Safe Haven encountered some gunmen at Kurgwi along Namu-Chibdai road in Quan Pan local government area of Plateau state on Thursday, March 19.

In the process, two notorious gun runners were killed and one AK 47 rifle was recovered

Meanwhile, the Nigerian military says its operations across the country will go on despite the outbreak of the dread COVID19 pandemic.

Military authorities say they can not suspend their operations in the country because “operations are not conducted in enclosures but in the open.”

